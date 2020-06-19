Former Penn State Women’s Soccer Midfielder Marissa Sheva Joins NWSL’s Utah Royals

Marissa Sheva is headed to the National Women’s Soccer League.

Following a brief stint with Spain’s Deportivo Alavés, the former Penn State women’s soccer midfielder will join the National Women’s Soccer League’s Utah Royals.

Sheva played with the Nittany Lions for four seasons from 2015 to 2018 and was part of the 2015 national championship team. The Sellersville, Pennsylvania native appeared in 92 matches during her time in Happy Valley and was a regular starter from sophomore year on.

“I’m excited to be here in Utah and I feel grateful to the club for the opportunity,” Sheva told the club. “It’s definitely shaping up to be a unique first season in the NWSL, but I couldn’t be more excited for the 2020 Challenge Cup to get underway here in Utah.”

In 2019, the Royals finished sixth in the nine-team league and failed to make the playoffs. The team features United States national team regulars such as Kelley O’Hara, Amy Rodriguez, and Christen Press.

Sheva will join the Royals just in time for the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, a month-long summer tournament that will act as the league’s return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cup will begin on June 27 in Herriman, Utah. While fans won’t be permitted, the Royals will have an advantage as the tournament’s host.

Sheva could make her debut on June 30 when the Royals face off against the Washington Spirit.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons