Penn State Women’s Soccer Alumna Marissa Sheva Signs With Deportivo Alavés

It’s signing season for Penn State women’s soccer alumnae.

Former winger Marissa Sheva became the latest Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract Friday, when Deportivo Alavés announced that the lightning-fast winger had joined their squad. Alavés play in Spain’s second division.

Sheva spent four seasons in Happy Valley from 2015 through 2018, scoring 13 goals and starting 60 matches. She was a member of the squad that won the program’s first national championship against Duke in 2015.

LATE GAME DRAMA!!! @PennStateWSOC seals the deal as Marissa Sheva puts it in the back of the net and captures the win for the Nittany Lions!#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/r5pzM95JoE — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 28, 2018

She was also a member of Penn State’s varsity track team. She’ll join Alavés’ Gloriosas in Spain’s second division.

Sheva is the latest addition to a list of Penn State alumni to sign professional contracts in 2020. Right back Ellie Jean signed with Danish side FC Nordsjælland, goalkeeper Amanda Dennis signed for the Houston Dash, and center back Kaleigh Riehl was drafted by Sky Blue FC in the second round of the NWSL draft in January.

