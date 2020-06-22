Enterprise CarShare Service Discontinued At Penn State

Penn State’s on-demand car rental service, Enterprise CarShare, is permanently suspending operations nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enterprise CarShare, an on-demand car rental service launched at #PennState University Park in 2016, will permanently cease operations, effective immediately. For more info, visit https://t.co/RkTwTJDf4B pic.twitter.com/Xe5cvIZL8a — Penn State Transportation Services (@psuparking) June 22, 2020

“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely suspend our car-sharing operations at most university campuses in the US,” Enterprise CarShare said. “We did not take this decision lightly and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Enterprise’s vehicles will be removed from campus in the coming weeks.

Despite the discontinuation of Enterprise CarShare, Zimride, a similar rideshare service, will remain available at Penn State.

Enterprise CarShare launched on campus back in 2016 and provided an easy way for students to rent a car in a jiffy. Following Zagster, Penn State’s former bike-share service, Enterprise is the latest on-campus transportation service to suspend operations.

Members will still have access to their Enterprise CarShare accounts through September 30. They’re encouraged to log in to review the status of their accounts and update their credit card information to expedite any expected refunds.

Enterprise CarShare will provide prorated refunds of annual membership fees and refunds for credit balances by June 30. Members who have additional questions should contact Enterprise directly.





About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]