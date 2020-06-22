Enterprise CarShare Service Discontinued At Penn State
Penn State’s on-demand car rental service, Enterprise CarShare, is permanently suspending operations nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely suspend our car-sharing operations at most university campuses in the US,” Enterprise CarShare said. “We did not take this decision lightly and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Enterprise’s vehicles will be removed from campus in the coming weeks.
Despite the discontinuation of Enterprise CarShare, Zimride, a similar rideshare service, will remain available at Penn State.
Enterprise CarShare launched on campus back in 2016 and provided an easy way for students to rent a car in a jiffy. Following Zagster, Penn State’s former bike-share service, Enterprise is the latest on-campus transportation service to suspend operations.
Members will still have access to their Enterprise CarShare accounts through September 30. They’re encouraged to log in to review the status of their accounts and update their credit card information to expedite any expected refunds.
Enterprise CarShare will provide prorated refunds of annual membership fees and refunds for credit balances by June 30. Members who have additional questions should contact Enterprise directly.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State Student Fall Semester Town Hall
Follow along as university administrators answer students’ questions related to the fall semester.
President Barron: Penn State Football Could Create ‘Super-Spreader’ Event
“I know of no school for which Penn State has interaction [with] that is planning to fill stadiums.”
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Send this to a friend
Comments