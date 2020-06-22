Lady Lions Add Two Players During Offseason So Far
While four players have transferred away during the offseason so far, Penn State women’s basketball has added some new talent in the past few weeks.
Things got started this past April when former Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley announced her decision to transfer to Carolyn Kieger’s program.
Beverley played three seasons for the Badgers and averaged a career-high 7.8 points per game as a junior last season. The Laurel, Maryland native was a productive part of Wisconsin’s offense and led it with 106 assists as a freshman in 2017.
She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining in Happy Valley. She’ll join Kamaria McDaniel as the only other senior on next year’s team. Her experience will likely be of value to the Lady Lions, as she played 28.1 minutes per game for Wisconsin last season.
Along with Beverley, the Lady Lions picked up a commitment from Constance Thomas last week.
The Decatur, Georgia native had a productive junior season at Columbia High School, as she averaged 17 points per game, along with 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. The 5’9″ guard could add plenty of scoring off of the bench for a young squad next season.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24
In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.
Penn State Campus Rec Launches ‘Intramural Champion’ T-Shirt Design Challenge
Penn State students, faculty, and staff can submit designs through July 1.
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Send this to a friend
Comments