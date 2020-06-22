PSU news by
Lady Lions Add Two Players During Offseason So Far

Lily Whitmoyer | Onward State
By Will Pegler
6/22/20 4:01 am

While four players have transferred away during the offseason so far, Penn State women’s basketball has added some new talent in the past few weeks.

Things got started this past April when former Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley announced her decision to transfer to Carolyn Kieger’s program.

Beverley played three seasons for the Badgers and averaged a career-high 7.8 points per game as a junior last season. The Laurel, Maryland native was a productive part of Wisconsin’s offense and led it with 106 assists as a freshman in 2017.

She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining in Happy Valley. She’ll join Kamaria McDaniel as the only other senior on next year’s team. Her experience will likely be of value to the Lady Lions, as she played 28.1 minutes per game for Wisconsin last season.

Along with Beverley, the Lady Lions picked up a commitment from Constance Thomas last week.

The Decatur, Georgia native had a productive junior season at Columbia High School, as she averaged 17 points per game, along with 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. The 5’9″ guard could add plenty of scoring off of the bench for a young squad next season.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

