PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Entertainment

Game With Your Favorite Penn Staters On YOKE

Via of Bubba Clifford's Instagram
By Katie Braun
6/25/20 4:08 am

Ever wanted to game alongside your favorite Nittany Lion or virtually dunk on a Penn State quarterback? You might just be in luck.

YOKE, a new app, gives fans the opportunity to play video games with their favorite professional and college athletes. Whether it’s Madden with Trace McSorley or Warzone with Journey Brown, now is the time to squad up with your favorite Nittany Lions.

The process is simple and entirely free. First, download the YOKE app, create an account, and follow your favorite athletes. When they go online, you’ll send them a “challenge” (read: invitation). If they accept, you’ll join a YOKE video chat with the superstar of your choosing and plan out the details of your gaming experience.

Currently, many Penn Staters are featured on the app, including Trace McSorley, Noah Cain, Sean Clifford, and Journey Brown. You can search “Penn State” through the app to link up with the Nittany Lion of your choosing.

Courtesy of YOKE

Popular games played through YOKE include Warzone, NBA 2K, and, of course, Fortnite. To participate, you’ll need to already own the gaming console and software of your choosing.

For more information on the app’s process, visit YOKE’s website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Katie Braun

Katie is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism from "just outside of Philly" like every other Penn Stater. Her only trait is being a huge fan of both the Sixers and Eagles. Unfortunately, lots of frustration comes along with that. Share your tears with her on Twitter @katiebraunn or Instagram @katiebraunn

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Katie

Your Guide To The BJC Water Fountains

When you’re at an event like THON, hydration is key. It can be the difference between having a good time and a great time. Of course there are always water bottles sold at all the concessions, but not everyone can afford to pay so much money for a water bottle. Especially over the course of […]

Make Shakers An Every Game Thing At The BJC

Meet Bubba Clifford, Sean Clifford’s New Puppy & A Rising Social Media Star

A Conversation With Race Relations Professor Sam Richards

We sat down with Richards to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting, social media, and everything in between

Staff Picks: Places We Want To Have Socially Distanced Classes

From the HUB Lawn to the BJC, Penn State has many venues perfect for

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend