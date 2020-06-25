Game With Your Favorite Penn Staters On YOKE

Ever wanted to game alongside your favorite Nittany Lion or virtually dunk on a Penn State quarterback? You might just be in luck.

YOKE, a new app, gives fans the opportunity to play video games with their favorite professional and college athletes. Whether it’s Madden with Trace McSorley or Warzone with Journey Brown, now is the time to squad up with your favorite Nittany Lions.

The process is simple and entirely free. First, download the YOKE app, create an account, and follow your favorite athletes. When they go online, you’ll send them a “challenge” (read: invitation). If they accept, you’ll join a YOKE video chat with the superstar of your choosing and plan out the details of your gaming experience.

Currently, many Penn Staters are featured on the app, including Trace McSorley, Noah Cain, Sean Clifford, and Journey Brown. You can search “Penn State” through the app to link up with the Nittany Lion of your choosing.

Courtesy of YOKE

Popular games played through YOKE include Warzone, NBA 2K, and, of course, Fortnite. To participate, you’ll need to already own the gaming console and software of your choosing.

For more information on the app’s process, visit YOKE’s website.

