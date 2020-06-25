PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Staff Picks: Places We Want To Have Socially Distanced Classes

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Staff
6/25/20 4:03 am

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, Penn State officially announced it plans to return to in-person instruction this fall. Along with many other changes, administrators are discussing converting non-traditional venues into classrooms to host socially distanced lectures.

To give them a helping hand, our staffers discussed where they’d like to potentially take their courses this semester.

Frankie Marzano: Pegula Ice Arena

Pegula would be a great place to have a socially distant class. It’s not too big that’d it’d keep students from focusing, but at the same time, they wouldn’t feel cramped with other people. The arena’s cool air would also mean sweater weather would come early, which is a major plus.

Lindsay Tagliere: The Cybertorium

The Cybertorium in Westgate has probably been my classroom so far. The auditorium-style seating, giant screen, and computers make it easy to actually see what’s happening and pay attention without trying to fit everything on tiny fold-up desks.

Even at full capacity, I had more than enough room to keep away from my fellow classmates. While that was a Godsend after a sweaty 30-minute walk from my dorm, it would be perfect to help keep students socially distant and healthy, too.

Ryen Gailey: HUB Dining

The HUB Dining area’s long tables and plentiful chairs would make it easy for students and professors to comply with social distancing guidelines. These tables can also be easily arranged and moved, so I imagine turning this area into a classroom space would be easier than other areas on campus.

We probably won’t be using the HUB to hang out much anyway this fall, so we might as well put it to use.

Meredith Lea: Palmer Museum Of Art

If you’ve ever visited the Palmer, you probably already know that it’s one of Penn State’s hidden gems.

Aside from the obvious aesthetic appeal, there are tons of nearly hidden places perfect for studying without distraction. There’s a 150-seat auditorium with some of the coziest chairs on campus, which would make it the perfect socially distanced setting for any class. The overall vibes at the Palmer are simply immaculate. Need I say more?

Alysa Rubin: The Bryce Jordan Center

The BJC would be an amazing place to have a socially distant lecture. I mean, it is the site of The Climb™. With a 360-degree view and two levels for folks to sit, students would never need to worry about not being able to see the board.

More importantly, the social distancing capabilities at the BJC are top-tier. With a seating capacity of around 15,000, there would be no trouble fitting a typical Thomas 100 lecture in. Personally, I’d love to have a class in the BJC so I could grab a snack on my way in and out. A chicken basket would make class the best part of my day.

Matt DiSanto: The HUB Lawn

Who wouldn’t want to have class outside every day? Lunatics, that’s who. I rest my case.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

A Conversation With Race Relations Professor Sam Richards

We sat down with Richards to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting, social media, and everything in between

Sayonara, Styrofoam: Champs Downtown Introduces Reusable Cups

Customers are encouraged to keep the dishwasher-safe cups and bring them home as souvenirs.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend