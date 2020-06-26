Osaze Osagie Referenced In The Chicks’ New Music Video

The artist formerly known as the Dixie Chicks referenced Osaze Osagie in their newest music video.

Osagie, a 29-year-old State College man shot and killed by police last year, appeared alongside the names of other Black victims of police brutality. The band’s new single, “March March,” pays tribute to current protests against police brutality, racial injustice, and more.

His name pops up at the 3:20 mark, which (likely unintentionally) matches the date of his death, March 20, 2019. Following his passing, the 3/20 Coalition, a local advocacy group, formed to demand changes to local policing.

Osagie was shot and killed by State College police serving a mental health warrant. The three officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing by Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna following a state investigation.

Since his death, the 3/20 Coalition has advocated for change in the local community and led a few different protests. Just this week, the State College Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution addressing some of its demands, which included creating a community oversight board for the borough’s police department.

Osagie’s name has been referenced many times during local protests, often alongside others, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who’ve received more national attention.

The Chicks, on the other hand, dropped “Dixie” from their name this week due to its association with the Confederacy and connotations toward American slavery. The group added it wanted to “meet this moment” and separate from unintended meanings. Currently, their video has amassed nearly 260,000 views and stands at No. 15 on YouTube’s trending list.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author