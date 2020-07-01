PSU news by
Penn State Football Unveils 2020 White Out Gear

Penn State Athletics
By Will Pegler
7/1/20 12:32 pm

While this year’s White Out likely won’t feature 110,000 fans packed into Beaver Stadium, you can still grab gear for the Nittany Lions’ biggest game of the season.

Penn State football officially released the 2020 White Out T-Shirt Wednesday, along with multiple sweatshirts and long-sleeve shirts.

This year’s design features an outline of Pennsylvania on both sides, along with the phrase “Bring The Volume In The Valley” written on the back. This year’s shirt has a bit more of a detailed design compared to last year’s, but it’s still all about the noise once again.

The White Out apparel can be purchased at Penn State Athletics’ online store.

Penn State holds an 8-8 all-time record at White Out games in Beaver Stadium since the tradition began back in 2004. The Nittany Lions won last year’s game against Michigan 28-21, as most fans likely remember the very first play of that close match up. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was forced to take a timeout before the first play of the game when Beaver Stadium erupted at the sound of “Mo Bamba” blasting over the speakers.

While the 2020 college football season remains up in the air, fans can likely expect that there won’t be a full-capacity White Out this fall. Despite that, Penn State’s most important home game on the schedule is against Ohio State on October 24.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a junior majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Jesse Luketa Embracing Role As Penn State Football’s ‘Canadian Ambassador’

“There’s so much talent in Canada. I feel like at times it’s under-appreciated because of the stereotype that ‘Oh, he’s from Canada, maybe he’s not strong enough, he’s not good enough.'”

James Franklin Talks Coronavirus Pandemic, Outlook For 2020 Season On ESPN’s College Football Podcast

Former Penn State Football Stars Who Should Make Big Ten Network’s All-Decade Team

Handgun-Toting Lawyer & Viral Video Star Apparently A Penn State Alum

Patricia McCloskey graduated from Penn State in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in labor studies and a minor in Spanish.

