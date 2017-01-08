Marcus Allen Is Staying For His Senior Season

On Sunday night, star safety Marcus Allen announced that he’s returning for his senior season as a Nittany Lion.

Allen garnered significant attention from NFL scouts folloeing his breakout junior season, during which he led the team in tackles with 110 (57 solo). Undoubtedly, his most memorable contribution this year was his insane field goal block against Ohio State that allowed Grant Haley’s scoop and score. Allen first started getting recognition in 2014 as a true freshman in relief for Ryan Keiser against Ohio State. Since his impressive performance in that game, he has been an integral part of Penn State’s defense and a capable leader, providing hard hits over the middle and at times being sent after the quarterback.

His return will certainly help the Penn State defense next year that will have a couple key departures such as Brandon Bell and Garrett Sickels. We can’t wait to see you what you’re going to do next year, Marcus!