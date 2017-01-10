Go Go Gadjet To Donate Song Proceeds To THON

Tweet
Beloved local band Go Go Gadjet will donate the proceeds from its debut single “Make You Feel Good” to THON 2017, the band announced on its website. This will be Go Go Gadjet’s tenth time performing during THON weekend.
“We’ve had so many incredible experiences with this amazing event, so we wanted to do something extra this year to help the students with their fundraising efforts,” the band said on its website. “Let’s make a difference together. Let’s do something special For The Kids. Let’s do something to ‘Make You Feel Good.'”
The song costs just $1, the entirety of which will be donated. You can purchase your copy here (on iTunes) or text “GGG” to 52-886. You can also listen to the song on Spotify but THON doesn’t get any of the money that way (unless Taylor Swift has anything to say about it). The promotion ends on February 12 — one week before THON begins. We dance in 38!
Photo By: Jamie Saslaw//Onward State