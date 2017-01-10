Go Go Gadjet To Donate Song Proceeds To THON

Beloved local band Go Go Gadjet will donate the proceeds from its debut single “Make You Feel Good” to THON 2017, the band announced on its website. This will be Go Go Gadjet’s tenth time performing during THON weekend.

“We’ve had so many incredible experiences with this amazing event, so we wanted to do something extra this year to help the students with their fundraising efforts,” the band said on its website. “Let’s make a difference together. Let’s do something special For The Kids. Let’s do something to ‘Make You Feel Good.'”