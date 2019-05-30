Penn State Football Announces First Five Kickoff Times For 2019 Season
Penn State football’s 2019 season kicks off in less than 100 days, and the program announced its first five kickoff times Thursday. They are as follows:
Penn State vs. Idaho (August 31) — 3:30 p.m. on BTN
Penn State’s home opener is an afternoon game this season. Thank you, tailgate gods.
Penn State vs. Buffalo (September 7) — 7:30 p.m. on FOX
There’s nothing better than a night game in warm early fall weather, right? We can’t explain a primetime matchup against out-of-conference Buffalo, but we also are not complaining.
Penn State vs. Pitt (September 14) — noon on ABC
This is the last scheduled home-and-home game for Penn State vs. Pitt in the foreseeable future, and you can bet fans will be up early to renew the rivalry.
Penn State at Maryland (Friday, September 27) — 8 p.m. on FS1
Penn State’s first modern-era Friday night game went off without a hitch last season at Illinois. The Nittany Lions will head to College Park, Maryland for the second iteration of this new-to-the-Big Ten game time.
Penn State vs. Purdue (October 4) — noon on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Penn State’s 100th Homecoming celebration will culminate at noon as Penn State takes on the Purdue Boilermakers.
