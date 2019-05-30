PSU news by
Penn State Football Announces First Five Kickoff Times For 2019 Season

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
5/30/19 12:59 pm

Penn State football’s 2019 season kicks off in less than 100 days, and the program announced its first five kickoff times Thursday. They are as follows:

Penn State vs. Idaho (August 31) — 3:30 p.m. on BTN

Penn State’s home opener is an afternoon game this season. Thank you, tailgate gods.

Penn State vs. Buffalo (September 7) — 7:30 p.m. on FOX

There’s nothing better than a night game in warm early fall weather, right? We can’t explain a primetime matchup against out-of-conference Buffalo, but we also are not complaining.

Penn State vs. Pitt (September 14) — noon on ABC

This is the last scheduled home-and-home game for Penn State vs. Pitt in the foreseeable future, and you can bet fans will be up early to renew the rivalry.

Penn State at Maryland (Friday, September 27) — 8 p.m. on FS1

Penn State’s first modern-era Friday night game went off without a hitch last season at Illinois. The Nittany Lions will head to College Park, Maryland for the second iteration of this new-to-the-Big Ten game time.

Penn State vs. Purdue (October 4) — noon on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Penn State’s 100th Homecoming celebration will culminate at noon as Penn State takes on the Purdue Boilermakers.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

