2020 Blue-White Game To Kick Off April 18
We’re less than 100 days from the 2019 season opener and our return to the tailgate lots, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Blue-White.
Penn State football announced on Friday that the 2020 Blue-White spring football game is slated for April 18.
More details will be announced following the 2019 season, but the game is usually scheduled for a mid-afternoon kickoff and aired live on BTN.
Blue-White weekend is an annual reunion for alumni to come back to Happy Valley for some spring football. Some 61,000 attended the 2019 Blue-White game and thousands more tailgated outside the stadium. It also provides fans a chance to see the culmination of the team’s work in the spring.
In the meantime, the Nittany Lions kick off their 2019 season on August 31 at home against Idaho. Following Tommy Stevens’ transfer to Mississippi State, Sean Clifford is a surefire to take the helm of Penn State football.
