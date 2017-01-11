Important Dates Leading Up To THON Weekend 2017

With the start of the spring semester, THON Weekend is quickly approaching, so there’s a chance you’ll be looking at a pretty busy schedule as the weeks roll on. In fact, THON truly is a year-long event — from important deadlines to other fun THON-related events, it can be a little daunting to try to keep it all together. Here’s a few important dates to remember so you can stay organized right up until those 46 hours begin.

January 9-13: Operation KIDS Drive

Members of the THON community are invited to donate a variety of kid-friendly items to room 227 in the HUB. Items can include anything from arts and crafts supplies to balloons. Check out the event Facebook page for more specific details on what you can donate.

January 9-18: Online Dancer Registration

In order to have a chance at being chosen to dance in THON 2017, prospective dancers must register online at think.thon.org. Do not miss this deadline if you are at all interested in dancing independently.

January 11: Coldstone Scoops FTK

From 5-10 p.m., students are invited to stop by Coldstone downtown for this fundraiser run by THON’s Hospitality captains. Don’t let the cold stop you from participating — ice cream is delicious year-round, and all donations go directly to THON.

January 14: THON Hoops

Dress as your favorite superhero and check out Penn State Men’s Basketball as they take on Minnesota at noon this Saturday for a fun-filled day of THON events during the game. Students can purchase tickets at the THON office through January 13 for $5. You can check out more information on the event Facebook page.

January 19: Mr. and Mrs. THON Pageant

All members of the THON community are invited to check out this fun event at 7:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets are $4.75, and you can purchase them through the day of the event at the HUB ticket desk or at Eisenhower Auditorium. Click here for more information about the event.

January 21: THON Gymnastics

Want to check out one of the most underrated sports to watch at Penn State? Students are welcome to come watch Penn State’s Gymnastics FTK next weekend. The women’s team faces Maryland at 4 p.m., while the men’s team will host a clash against Army West Point. Check out the team’s websites for more information on scheduling and ticket sales.