Penn State On Failure To Cancel Classes: ‘We Missed On This One’

After the icepocalypse we experienced (also known as winter in State College) Tuesday night, sidewalks and roads were unsafe at best this morning when students and faculty trekked to class. Here’s a look at sidewalk conditions Tuesday night.

The State College Area School District delayed its classes for the day and later decided to cancel school altogether, but Penn State nonetheless followed a long tradition of minimizing snow days and decided not to cancel any classes. Instead, the university sent out an alert message: “Use caution when walking and driving on campus. There are still icy spots in areas. Especially in areas not well traveled.”

“We missed on this one and are working to improve our protocols to ensure Penn State’s response is timely and appropriate,” Senior Vice President for Finance and Business David Gray said in a press release after 10 p.m., long after the ice had melted. “We do our best to make decisions and send alerts to the University community as quickly as possible, especially knowing that some individuals have a significant commute to campus.”

Penn State Police Officers and OPP leadership met this morning to discuss potential improvements in deciding on future weather-related cancellations, according to the press release.