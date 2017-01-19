Driver Charged With Homicide In September Crash That Killed Penn State Student

Penn State student Tyler Fasig is now facing homicide charges after he was driving when his vehicle overturned and killed student Byron Markle in September, as first reported by the Centre Daily Times.

The Nissan Pathfinder overturned after Fasig took a wide turn from Blue Course Drive onto North Atherton Street. Police said the vehicle went over the curb and into grass, then began to spin sideways and rolled over. Markle was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Markle’s friends and fellow students later gathered for a candlelight vigil at at the site of the crash and started a GoFundMe page to help his family through the difficult time.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Fasig is now facing numerous charges of varying severity, including felony homicide by vehicle charges (with a DUI), three felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and three additional counts of DUI. Summary charges include careless driving with unintentional death.

StateCollege.com provides further details of the charges based on the criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Fasig allegedly first told police he had one mixed drink earlier in the day after an officer smelled alcohol while talking to him. According to the complaint, Fasig “tripped on his own feet and stumbled before correcting himself” when walking to conduct field sobriety tests, then failed two of the three tests.

Fasig was arrested for DIU after registering a breath test at .199 blood alcohol content. A blood test sample later registered at .169, according to the court documents. In the police car on the way to the hospital for the blood draw, Fasig allegedly said “Oh my god, I just killed my best friend.”