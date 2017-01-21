No. 1 Penn State Hockey Falls to No. 11 Ohio State 6-3

No. 1 Penn State (16-3-2, 5-2-1 B1G) fell to No. 11 Ohio State 6-3 Saturday night at Pegula.

How It Happened

The first period featured fairly even play as no one was able to put a strangle hold on the game. It seemed as if neither team had woken up following their bout the previous evening. Penn State opened the scoring at the 2:38 minute mark when defenseman David Thompson painted the top corner of the net with a filthy wrister from the point.

In similar fashion to last night, No. 11 Ohio State (12-4-6, 3-2-1-1 B1G) answered right back to even the score at 1-1 with seven minutes remaining in the period. Ohio State’s John Witala cashed in on a breakaway opportunity created by a sloppy pass in the offensive zone that skipped over the out stretched stick of a Nittany Lion defenseman. Ohio State took a 2-1 lead as Mason Jobst slotted home a five-hole power play goal at 18:20 of the first. At the end of one, Ohio State led 2-1. Shot totals were 10-8, with Penn State holding a slight advantage.

Penn State’s sluggish start carried over into the second period, as Dakota Joshua gave Ohio State a 3-1 lead just 18 seconds in. The Nittany Lions countered with a goal of their own, as Kris Myllari went bar down with a snipe followed by a massive celebration at the 7:17 minute mark. Penn State was awarded a five minute power play following a cheap hit on Denis Smirnov. The Nittany Lions created several great scoring chances, however they were unable to capitalize on any of them. Penn State tied the game with 24 seconds left in the period, as Andrew Sturtz joined the bar down social with an insane shot from a near impossible angle. At the end of two, the score was tied 3-3 with Penn State leading in shots 30-17.

Ohio State took advantage of a defensive breakdown by Penn State and took a 4-3 lead just 40 seconds into the period. Less than a minute later, Ohio State scored again to extend its lead to 5-3. Luke Stork lobbed the puck in the air from center ice, however due to a miscue by Penn State’s goalie Peyton Jones, the puck ended up in the back of the net. Buckeye forward Christian Lampasso tallied late in the period to end the scoring at 6-3.

Takeaways

That was not fun.

Ohio State is an extremely talented team with an elite goalie, so this isn’t the end of the world.

The Buckeyes were the better team in every facet of the game and deserved to win. They played with more energy and Penn State continually shot itself in the foot the entire game. Giving up breakaways, allowing easy goals, and falling behind early in two of the three periods is not a remedy for success.

Penn State’s offense seemed a touch out of sync. The Nittany Lions were averaging 48.5 shots a game this season and even though that is an absurd number, they fell short of that mark tonight. They couldn’t reach that extra gear that we have been so accustomed to seeing this year.

The National Anthem singer’s jacket was straight fire. Bright stars, flowing stripes, and diamonds all over the place. Statement jacket. One of those things where you had to be there, but for those lucky enough to see this gem, you know.

What’s Next

Penn State will matchup against Princeton at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next Saturday as part of the Philadelphia College Hockey Faceoff.