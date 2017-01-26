Nominations Open For ‘All In’ Campaign Achievement Award

Penn State is looking for nominees for the first ever “All In” Achievement Award, which will recognize a student, staff, or faculty member who embodies the All In Campaign and demonstrates leadership, among other qualities.

The university kicked off the All In campaign in the fall with a dazzling show on Old Main Lawn that outlined the initiative, which is a school-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion. Administrators are making efforts to incorporate the campaign in nearly every corner of the university — you can read more about that here in President Barron’s most recent blog post, where he outlines the ties between All In and various university functions.

The complete criteria for the award are as follows:

The recipient of the award will have made a contribution to Penn State’s diversity, equity and inclusion mission by demonstrating exceptional accomplishment, leadership or innovation, which may include: Creating an inclusive climate – creating respect and inclusion among various communities;

Transforming education – modeling, teaching and/or training to address the requirements of a diverse and pluralistic democracy;

Expanding authentic access – expanding usage, outreach and/or access (e.g., to Penn State facilities, programs, resources and services) with attention to inclusion;

Advancing diverse communities – advancing diverse student and workforce representation through improved recruitment and retention practices. Nominations should be 500 words or less and provide specific examples of the nominee’s exceptional performance in one (or more) of the areas mentioned above.

Penn State will accept nominations until March 13 and the winner will be honored at the Multicultural Resource Center’s annual senior awards and faculty/staff diversity recognition reception in April in addition to receiving a $1500 stipend.

To nominate someone, submit your narrative with the person’s name, campus address, phone number, and email address to Eileen Williams in the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity at [email protected] or in 313 Old Main.