SPA unveiled a brand new logo for its 10th anniversary in the HUB ahead of a packed Friday night lineup.

.@psuspa just released its new logo on the organization’s 10-year anniversary. pic.twitter.com/2amoOGIrH2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 27, 2017

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, a singer/songwriter from Concord, Mass., will headline an exciting night of entertainment in Alumni Hall. McMahon’s lyrical and piano playing genius first rose to prominence with the bands Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, but his solo shows are also something to behold.

Indie pop group Young Rising Sons will also play Alumni Hall Friday night, opening for McMahon at 10:00 p.m. Known for their debut 2014 single “High,” the trio of Andy Tongren, Julian Dimagiba, and Steve Patrick will likely play favorites from 2015’s The Kids Will Be Fine and some of their older work.

But before Penn State students are treated to an evening of music, they’ll have the chance to hear from Nyle DiMarco at 7:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall. The well-known model and deaf activist will give a lecture to kick off the night.

Students interested in attending need only their Penn State ID. Shout-out to SPA for a great 10 years of programming. We can’t wait to see what you have in store for the future.