No. 1 Wrestling Rolls Over No. 3 Ohio State 32-12

Penn State (11-0, 7-0 Big Ten) traveled to a hostile environment at the Value City Arena in Columbus to face Ohio State. The Buckeyes (8-2, 4-2 Big Ten) hoped to rebound from its first loss of the season last weekend against Iowa, but even a home crowd of more than 15,000 couldn’t help Ohio State give the Nittany Lions their first loss in almost two years.

Penn State won six-consecutive bouts starting with a crucial Jimmy Gulibon tight decision at 141 to win its 28th straight 32-12.

How It Happened

No. 2 Nick Suriano helped Penn State get off to a quick start against No. 18 Jose Rodriguez at 125. In a battle of freshmen, Suriano prevailed in dominant fashion via technical fall to put the Nittany Lions ahead 5-0 after the opening bout.

With Jered Cortez missing due to a season-ending injury, George Carpenter continued his fill-in duties against No. 1 Nathan Tomasello. The Buckeye cruised in the bout to a technical fall in the third as Ohio State equalized 5-5 with the win.

The packed Value City Arena finally saw a close match at 141, but the Buckeye couldn’t prevail in front of his home crowd. Penn State senior No. 11 Jimmy Gulibon battled from behind to earn a 5-3 decision over No. 15 Luke Pletcher.

Penn State started to pull away with its next two bouts that both featured the No. 1 wrestler in each weight class.

Zain Retherford took his 51st consecutive win with an impressive technical fall over No. 5 Micah Jordan. The defending National Champion continued his reign despite falling behind early to earn the 15-point win on riding points at the end of the third.

Jason Nolf increased Penn State’s lead with a first round pin over a struggling Anthony DeCarlo. In the first round of the bout, Nolf earned the pin and took the Nittany Lions into intermission with a 19-5 lead.

No.4 Vincenzo Joseph glided to a major decision victory over Cody Burcher to make it four-straight wins for the Nittany Lions. Then with the No. 1 at 174, Ohio State’s Bo Jordan, missing, No. 7 Mark Hall won by fall over fill-in Justin Kresevic.

In a rematch of the national title bout in 2016 at 184, No. 2 Bo Nickal battled Ohio State’s National Champion Myles Martin. Nickal won via decision 8-2 over Martin to all but seal victory for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State’s No. 4 Kollin Moore snapped Penn State’s six-bout winning streak with a 9-6 decision over No. 9 Matt McCutcheon. No. 1 Kyle Snyder also helped the Buckeyes make the result a little more respectable with a major decision over No. 3 Nick Nevills in the final bout of the night, but the last two wrestlers couldn’t do anything to make the dual tight as Penn State earned its 32-12 win.

Player Of The Dual

Jason Nolf | 157 lbs | Sophomore

Nolf stayed undefeated this season with a quick pin over Anthony DeCarlo.

What’s Next

Penn State is back at Rec Hall on Friday against Illinois at 7 p.m.