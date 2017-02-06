Penn State, National Fraternity Suspend Beta Theta Pi For Investigation

After Penn State student Timothy Piazza fell down the basements steps at Beta Theta Pi Thursday night, police say members of the fraternity did not call police for nearly 12 hours — until 10:49 a.m. Friday morning.

When patrol officers responded, Piazza was taken by ambulance to Mt. Nittany Medical Center and later flown to Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

Beta Theta Pi released a statement today on the chapter’s website indicating the chapter has been “temporarily suspended” by both Penn State and the national Beta Theta Pi fraternity during the “period of investigation.”

Investigation of the incident is active and ongoing. The State College Police Department said members of the fraternity are cooperating with the investigation. Police are obtaining video from inside the fraternity house Thursday night. The department is also working closely with Penn State Student Affairs.

You can read the full statement released by Penn State’s Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta Pi below.