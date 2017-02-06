Police: Fraternity Waited Until Morning To Call Police After Student Fall

The State College Police Department provided additional details today of the incident at Beta Theta Pi fraternity on Thursday, February 2, that led to the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza. Emergency services were not contacted until 10:49 a.m. Friday morning — nearly 12 hours after fraternity members said Piazza fell down the basement steps during a party.

When patrol officers responded to the call, Piazza was unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to Mt. Nittany Medical Center Friday morning but was later flown to Hershey Medical Center. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced Piazza dead Saturday morning. The county will perform an autopsy.

Because the incident is still under active investigation, police cannot provide any additional information at this time. Police said fraternity members are cooperating with the ongoing investigation and the department is obtaining video from inside the fraternity. Police are also working closely with Penn State Student Affairs.

“As we’re able to share more information, we certainly will do so.”

The Interfraternity Council released a statement Saturday cancelling social activities at all fraternities. “The IFC has decided to observe a night of solidarity in light of this incident, and all social events scheduled for this evening are being canceled,” IFC President Alex Frederick said in the statement. “If anyone is in need of emotional support, we encourage them to reach out to the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services office at 814-863-0395. Our deepest condolences are with all of those affected by this tragedy”

Penn State also released a statement encouraging students in need of counseling to reach out to CAPS.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Tim’s family and friends during this mournful time,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said in an email to Onward State. “Our Student Affairs staff through CAPS is reaching out to students who desire counseling. Anyone who feels they need assistance should not hesitate to contact CAPS.”

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.