This Weekend At Penn State…

Whether you were canvassing this weekend, visiting home, or just daylonging like it was your job, you might’ve missed something. It’s been a particularly eventful few days. Here’s your complete roundup of what happened in State College this weekend:
Student Dies After Injuries Sustained From Alleged Fall At Beta Theta Pi
Timothy Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, NJ, passed away after injuries sustained from an alleged fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity Friday night, according to Penn State Spokeswoman Lisa Powers. Piazza was a member of the fraternity.
State College Police responded to the incident and are still investigating. The Interfraternity Council canceled all social activities for this evening and will be observing a night of solidarity in place.
The State College Police provided no statement Saturday afternoon and cancelled media briefing Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to provide updates on this matter as they become available.
Pittsburgh-Based Peace, Love, And Little Donuts Coming To State College
Arguably the best news of the weekend, Pittsburgh-favorite doughnut shop Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is opening a storefront in State College. A sign posted outside a Calder Way way window says the shop is coming soon.
No. 6 Penn State Hockey Falls 5-1 To No. 7 Minnesota
This game was something of a battle before it even happened — No. 6 Penn State traveled to No. 7 Minnesota with Big Ten reign and a little bit of pride on the line. Penn State ultimately fell 5-1 to Minnesota.
Penn State Men’s Hockey Drops Its Fourth Straight, Loses To Minnesota 5-2
Even after 1-0 and 2-1 leads during the game, Penn State couldn’t control Minnesota’s offense in the second game of the series Saturday night, losing yet again by a score of 5-2. Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions will travel to No. 18 Wisconsin for a weekend series against the Badgers. The first of the two-game set will be on Friday with the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m.
State College Breaks World Record For Largest Ice Luminary Display
In an incredible show of community collaboration Saturday night, State College residents broke the world record for the largest display of ice lanterns, or luminaries, in an event called “Light Up State College.” The previous world record of 2,651 luminaries was set in 2013 by the residents of Vuollerim, Sweden. Over one thousand State College residents smashed that record by creating 5,622 luminaries.
Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Street Garage
Alpha Fire Company responded to a call to the Pugh Street Parking Garage at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a car fire on the ground floor. Fire marshals are still in the process of determining the cause of the fire.
‘Little Food Court’ To Replace Rotelli
The old home of Rotelli, an Italian restaurant that closed in October, will become Little Food Court, and it will offer a wide variety of Asian delicacies. It should be open by the end of February.
Students ‘Live It Up For The Weekend’ With Brantley Gilbert At The BJC
Kicking off his The Devil Don’t Sleep tour and a year of country concerts at Penn State, Brantley Gilbert performed at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night. Gilbert’s fourth tour began on Thursday in Reading, PA and made its way to State College for Friday’s concert — his first visit to the BJC. The southern rocker did not disappoint.
No. 1 Wrestling Rolls Over No. 3 Ohio State 32-12
Penn State (11-0, 7-0 Big Ten) traveled to a hostile environment at the Value City Arena in Columbus to face Ohio State. The Buckeyes (8-2, 4-2 Big Ten) hoped to rebound from its first loss of the season last weekend against Iowa, but even a home crowd of more than 15,000 couldn’t help Ohio State give the Nittany Lions their first loss in almost two years. Penn State won six-consecutive bouts starting with a crucial Jimmy Gulibon tight decision at 141 to win its 28th straight 32-12.
Lady Lions Earn Major Road Win 74-58 Over Northwestern
It took a complete team effort for the Lady Lions to earn a major win on the road against one of the best in the Big Ten. Five Lady Lions finished in double figures, the Penn State bench outscored Northwestern’s 23-7, and the Lady Lions won just about every stat category en route to the victory. The Lady Lions are back at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers live on BTN Plus at 7 p.m.