This Weekend At Penn State…

Whether you were canvassing this weekend, visiting home, or just daylonging like it was your job, you might’ve missed something. It’s been a particularly eventful few days. Here’s your complete roundup of what happened in State College this weekend:

Timothy Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, NJ, passed away after injuries sustained from an alleged fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity Friday night, according to Penn State Spokeswoman Lisa Powers. Piazza was a member of the fraternity.

State College Police responded to the incident and are still investigating. The Interfraternity Council canceled all social activities for this evening and will be observing a night of solidarity in place.

The State College Police provided no statement Saturday afternoon and cancelled media briefing Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to provide updates on this matter as they become available.

Arguably the best news of the weekend, Pittsburgh-favorite doughnut shop Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is opening a storefront in State College. A sign posted outside a Calder Way way window says the shop is coming soon.

This game was something of a battle before it even happened — No. 6 Penn State traveled to No. 7 Minnesota with Big Ten reign and a little bit of pride on the line. Penn State ultimately fell 5-1 to Minnesota.

Even after 1-0 and 2-1 leads during the game, Penn State couldn’t control Minnesota’s offense in the second game of the series Saturday night, losing yet again by a score of 5-2. Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions will travel to No. 18 Wisconsin for a weekend series against the Badgers. The first of the two-game set will be on Friday with the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m.

In an incredible show of community collaboration Saturday night, State College residents broke the world record for the largest display of ice lanterns, or luminaries, in an event called “Light Up State College.” The previous world record of 2,651 luminaries was set in 2013 by the residents of Vuollerim, Sweden. Over one thousand State College residents smashed that record by creating 5,622 luminaries.