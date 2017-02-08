Penn State Vows Significant Change To Greek Life In Light Of Student Death

Penn State released a statement this evening promising Greek life will undergo significant changes in light of the death of student Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away Saturday morning at Hershey Medical Center as a result of traumatic injuries sustained Thursday night when he fell down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims met with Interfraternity Council leadership last night and Penn State and the IFC agreed to cancel all fraternity socials indefinitely to evaluate social policies. “Vice President Sims told the chapter presidents that they must work together with the University and others to achieve better outcomes that are required to ensure a healthy, productive and sustainable fraternity and sorority system at Penn State,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said in the statement.

“An aggressive timeline is being established to finalize plans and adopt recommendations for change. The Penn State fraternity and sorority community is a rich source of leadership opportunity, charitable activity, community service, networking and social experience. The University and its fraternity leaders are taking actions to improve the experience for all Penn State students and to ensure the sustainability of these important organizations.”

Members of the fraternity did not contact paramedics until 12 hours after they say Piazza fell while intoxicated. Police responded Friday around 10:49 a.m. and Piazza was transported to Mt. Nittany Medical Center. He was later flown to Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner. The coroner has since ruled his death accidental.

Beta Theta Pi remains on temporary suspension by both Penn State and its national fraternity chapter.

You can read the full statement from Penn State below.