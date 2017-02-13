Jeffrey Sandusky Arrested For Child Sexual Assault, Porn

Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested Monday on child sexual assault and pornography charges, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Jeffrey, a 41-year-old man, is one of six children adopted by the former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. The Sandusky scandal continues to play out in court with lawsuits involving Penn State, former graduate assistant Mike McQueary, and former Penn State administrators Tim Curley, Gary Schultz, and Graham Spanier.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Jeffrey Sandusky’s felony charges are as follows:

Criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older

Criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old

Two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child

Six counts of communicating with a minor – sexual abuse

Two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography

State police said Jeffrey Sandusky was dating and living with the child’s mother for about five years. The child claimed he received inappropriate text messages from Jeffrey in March 2016. They were shared with his biological father who then notified the police.

In the complaint, Sandusky reportedly said that his request to the minor wasn’t “…weird because he studied medicine.” Sandusky also told the minor to keep the text messages private. According to police, the minor shared information about the texts he received from Sandusky to an individual. This individual then berated Sandusky, who then replied, “I can’t even say anything except I’m sorry.”

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller responded to the charges in a statement. “All children have a right to feel safe,” Parks Miller said. “We will prosecute this case as aggressively as we do all child abuse cases.”

Sandusky was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors. Bail was set at $200,000. Sandusky was unable to post bond, so he’s now at the Centre County Correctional Facility awaiting his appearance at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.