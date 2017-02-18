Overheard On Twitter: Senator Bob Casey To Pay A Visit To THON

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey tweeted this morning that he would pay a visit to all the dancers and volunteers in the BJC during THON 2017. Pennsylvania Senators, Governors, and Congressmen have tweeted their support for THON in the past, but few have actually made the trip to Happy Valley.

What an inspiring event- looking forward to seeing you all this afternoon! #THON2017 https://t.co/1j4cOurmsV — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 18, 2017

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any and all surprise guests that visit the BJC this weekend.