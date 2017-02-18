You are at:»»Overheard On Twitter: Senator Bob Casey To Pay A Visit To THON

Overheard On Twitter: Senator Bob Casey To Pay A Visit To THON

By on News, THON

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey tweeted this morning that he would pay a visit to all the dancers and volunteers in the BJC during THON 2017. Pennsylvania Senators, Governors, and Congressmen have tweeted their support for THON in the past, but few have actually made the trip to Happy Valley.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any and all surprise guests that visit the BJC this weekend.

Photo By: Photo By: Mark Pynes, The Patriot News
