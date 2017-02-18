You are at:»»[Photo Story]: Volunteers Donate Their Hair On Stage During THON 2017

[Photo Story]: Volunteers Donate Their Hair On Stage During THON 2017

0
By on News, Student Life, THON

Every year, volunteers donate their hair on stage #FTK. Cutting all your hair off can be an emotional experience by itself — add thousands of other student volunteers and THON children to the mix and you have a perfect recipe for a life-changing experience. We compiled some photo evidence for all those who couldn’t be in the BJC to witness it:

Donors nervously wait for their hair to be chopped off. (Photo: Joe Whitman)

BEFORE: A THON volunteer shares her emotions with the crowd as her hair is cut off. (Photo: Joshua Lee)

AFTER: She looks great with her new haircut #FTK. (Photo: Joshua Lee)

Donors react as their hair is cut off in front of thousands in the BJC. (Photo: Joe Whitman)

The Nittany Lions shows his support for the donors. (Photo: Joshua Lee)

THON volunteers stood together on the stage to reveal all of the hair donations. (Photo: Joe Whitman).

THON Volunteers celebrate and flash their hair to the crowd. (Photo: Joe Whitman)

Photo By: Joe Whitman
Share.

About Author

Katie Klodowski

Katie is a junior from Pittsburgh, PA and an editor at Onward State. True to her hometown, she is a fan of Steel City sports but also uses her ballet and music training to be a tough critic of all things artsy. The fastest ways to her heart are through pizza, sushi, and a solid taste in music (this means no Taylor Swift). To be constantly razzle-dazzled, follow her on all social media forms at @KatieKlodowski

Related Posts

Comments are closed.