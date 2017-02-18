[Photo Story]: Volunteers Donate Their Hair On Stage During THON 2017

Every year, volunteers donate their hair on stage #FTK. Cutting all your hair off can be an emotional experience by itself — add thousands of other student volunteers and THON children to the mix and you have a perfect recipe for a life-changing experience. We compiled some photo evidence for all those who couldn’t be in the BJC to witness it:
Donors nervously wait for their hair to be chopped off. (Photo: Joe Whitman)
BEFORE: A THON volunteer shares her emotions with the crowd as her hair is cut off. (Photo: Joshua Lee)
AFTER: She looks great with her new haircut #FTK. (Photo: Joshua Lee)
Donors react as their hair is cut off in front of thousands in the BJC. (Photo: Joe Whitman)
The Nittany Lions shows his support for the donors. (Photo: Joshua Lee)
THON volunteers stood together on the stage to reveal all of the hair donations. (Photo: Joe Whitman).
THON Volunteers celebrate and flash their hair to the crowd. (Photo: Joe Whitman)