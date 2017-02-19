You are at:»»»Better Know A THON Committee: Public Relations

Better Know A THON Committee: Public Relations

By on THON

Throughout the weekend, we’ve been rolling out some additional information on the different THON committees and what purpose they serve over the course of almost two days in the Bryce Jordan Center.

We’ve told you what we know regarding the Communications, Dancer RelationsEntertainment, FinanceMerchandise, Donor and Alumni Relations, and OPPerations committees, leaving just a few more committees to cover before the final fundraising amount is released Sunday evening.

THON has generated a lot of buzz over the years by being known as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy organization in the entire world. Much of this great publicity is due to the work of the Public Relations Committee.

A group of Public Relations Committee members were on the move in the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center. (Photo: Mitch Stewart)

The roughly 100 members of THON PR act as liaisons between dancers, committee members, other various THON participants, and the rest of the world. Whether it is acting as the middle man to facilitate media requests for certain THON participants, or trying to grow the #FTK motto worldwide, the Public Relations committee’s determination to preserve the reputation, prestige, and meaning of THON is inspiring. One may even go as far as to consider the Public Relations Committee one of the key factors in THON’s ascension to obtaining eight-figure fundraising totals four out of the past five years.

Photographers, videographers, promotion members, and production members all help to give everyone inside and out of the BJC a similar experience, whether you’re standing and dancing in Happy Valley, or joining in at home via webcast.

Public Relations Committee members are welcome to apply to dance, other than the photographers and videographers. You can find them in their purple shirts on the floor or throughout the concourses of the Bryce Jordan Center for the remainder of THON.

Photo By: THON
