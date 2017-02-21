46 Hours In 46 Photos: THON 2017

Already miss the BJC? You’re not alone.
Here are 46 photos that best represent the 46 hours spent at THON 2017:
As dancers and organizations were waiting outside, THON committees were putting the final touches together. Photo: Dana Lipshutz
Dancer Relations members wait outside before helping dancers stand for 46 hours. Photo: Joe Whitman
The dancers arrive! After making their way through the Human Tunnel, dancers took advantage of sitting down before standing for 46 hours. Photo: Dana Lipshutz
Uh oh, you’ve been caught! A child soaked one of our photographers. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
Why is everything so lit? The dab made another appearance in this year’s line dance. Photo: Trevor Hayes
A dancer and her boyfriend took a moment to slow dance on the floor. Photo: Cori Bugenhagen
A bottle of bubbles kept kids and dancers entertained during THON. Photo: Arif Aminudden
Put em’ up cowboy! Photo: Gareth Brangan
A DRCM captain caught the line dance leader during a dance break. Photo: Gareth Brangan
A kid played soccer with an athlete during this year’s Athlete Hour. Photo: Oyoma Asinor
THON and the Four Diamonds Fund are committed to finding a cure for cancer. Photo: Steffen Blanco
Dance with me! A Dancer relations member and a dancer spun around on the floor. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
Surprise! DNCE had a surprise performance at THON 2017. Photo: Steffen Blanco
Dancers threw their diamonds up for THON 2017. Photo: Steffen Blanco
A couple princesses found their way onto the floor. Photo: Alison Swiggard
3 AM Tokyo gave a smashing performance during the late hours of THON. Photo: Gareth Brangan
Members from the Public Relations committee gathered together inside the concourse. Photo: Arif Aminudden
One of the more popular events, Slides of Strength, left no participant safe from baby powder. Photo: Cori Bugenhagen
Would THON be complete without a conga line? Photo: Cori Bugenhagen
This little Nittany Lion strutted his stuff on stage. Photo: Alison Swiggard
Eric and Molly Barron gave a supportive speech to the dancers and spectators. Photo: Trevor Hayes
Frequent stretching helped keep dancers and spectators from feeling sore. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
Three students posed for a photo while on the floor. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
The force was with this child as he took on Darth Vader in a light saber duel. Photo: Joe Whitman
The Executive THON committee members embraced while watching an emotional THON 2017 recap video. Photo: Steffen Blanco
Even the Nittany Lion couldn’t help but dance to a Go Go Gadjet performance. Photo: Steffen Blanco
Dancers got emotional while reading mail during Mail Call. Photo: Joe Whitman
A young Captain America hid behind his shield. Photo: Oyoma Asinor
Marcus, a THON child, recounted his story about the day he realized he had all the symptoms of cancer. Photo: Trevor Hayes
Atlas members gave one of their dancers a massage over the railing. Photo: Steffen Blanco
The football team may not have won this year’s Pep Rally, but it sure didn’t forget to mention it is Big Ten Champions. Photo: Steffen Blanco
The BJC hit max capacity numerous times during THON 2017. Photo: Arif Aminudden
A THON child went for a slum dunk with a little help from some students. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
The Nittany Lion hyped the crowd up on Saturday night. Photo: Steffen Blanco
Another crowd favorite, My Hero Zero, kept the BJC dancing during its performance. Photo: Alison Swiggard
A child got soaked by an unexpected watergun attack. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
The basketball team put on an entertaining performance during this year’s Pep Rally. Photo:
Jump in! This jump roping group was able to perform twice during THON. Photo: Alison Swiggard
Some dancers chose to wear capes during THON, but they know the kids are really the heroes. Photo: Arif Aminuddin.
This year was Go Go Gadjet’s 10th year performing at THON. It donated the profits made off an original song to THON. Photo: Oyoma Asinor
TRex spotting! No crazy outfits are off limits during THON. Photo: Trevor Hayes
A THON child helped shake the parachute early on Sunday morning. Photo: Arif Aminuddin
It is hard for dancer to not get emotional after reading encouraging messages during Mail Call.
A small child ran out towards the empty floor during a mop session and captivated the entire BJC. Photo: Matt Sniegowski
Dancers swayed together during an emotional Final Four hours. Photo: Arif Aminuddin
And finally, after 46 hours of dancing, the THON 2017 total was announced. Photo: Joe Whitman