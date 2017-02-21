You are at:»»»46 Hours In 46 Photos: THON 2017

46 Hours In 46 Photos: THON 2017

0
By on THON

Already miss the BJC? You’re not alone.

Here are 46 photos that best represent the 46 hours spent at THON 2017:

As dancers and organizations were waiting outside, THON committees were putting the final touches together. Photo: Dana Lipshutz

Dancer Relations members wait outside before helping dancers stand for 46 hours. Photo: Joe Whitman

The dancers arrive! After making their way through the Human Tunnel, dancers took advantage of sitting down before standing for 46 hours. Photo: Dana Lipshutz

Uh oh, you’ve been caught! A child soaked one of our photographers. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

Why is everything so lit? The dab made another appearance in this year’s line dance. Photo: Trevor Hayes

 

A dancer and her boyfriend took a moment to slow dance on the floor. Photo: Cori Bugenhagen

 

A bottle of bubbles kept kids and dancers entertained during THON. Photo: Arif Aminudden

Put em’ up cowboy! Photo: Gareth Brangan

A DRCM captain caught the line dance leader during a dance break. Photo: Gareth Brangan

 

A kid played soccer with an athlete during this year’s Athlete Hour. Photo: Oyoma Asinor

 

THON and the Four Diamonds Fund are committed to finding a cure for cancer. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

Dance with me! A Dancer relations member and a dancer spun around on the floor. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

Surprise! DNCE had a surprise performance at THON 2017. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

Dancers threw their diamonds up for THON 2017. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

A couple princesses found their way onto the floor. Photo: Alison Swiggard

 

3 AM Tokyo gave a smashing performance during the late hours of THON. Photo: Gareth Brangan

Members from the Public Relations committee gathered together inside the concourse. Photo: Arif Aminudden

 

One of the more popular events, Slides of Strength, left no participant safe from baby powder. Photo: Cori Bugenhagen

Would THON be complete without a conga line? Photo: Cori Bugenhagen

 

This little Nittany Lion strutted his stuff on stage. Photo: Alison Swiggard

 

Eric and Molly Barron gave a supportive speech to the dancers and spectators. Photo: Trevor Hayes

 

Frequent stretching helped keep dancers and spectators from feeling sore. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

Three students posed for a photo while on the floor. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

The force was with this child as he took on Darth Vader in a light saber duel. Photo: Joe Whitman

 

The Executive THON committee members embraced while watching an emotional THON 2017 recap video. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

Even the Nittany Lion couldn’t help but dance to a Go Go Gadjet performance. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

Dancers got emotional while reading mail during Mail Call. Photo: Joe Whitman

 

A young Captain America hid behind his shield. Photo: Oyoma Asinor

 

Marcus, a THON child, recounted his story about the day he realized he had all the symptoms of cancer. Photo: Trevor Hayes

 

Atlas members gave one of their dancers a massage over the railing. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

The football team may not have won this year’s Pep Rally, but it sure didn’t forget to mention it is Big Ten Champions. Photo: Steffen Blanco

 

The BJC hit max capacity numerous times during THON 2017. Photo: Arif Aminudden

 

A THON child went for a slum dunk with a little help from some students. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

 

The Nittany Lion hyped the crowd up on Saturday night. Photo: Steffen Blanco

Another crowd favorite, My Hero Zero, kept the BJC dancing during its performance. Photo: Alison Swiggard

 

A child got soaked by an unexpected watergun attack. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

The basketball team put on an entertaining performance during this year’s Pep Rally. Photo:

 

Jump in! This jump roping group was able to perform twice during THON. Photo: Alison Swiggard

 

Some dancers chose to wear capes during THON, but they know the kids are really the heroes. Photo: Arif Aminuddin.

 

This year was Go Go Gadjet’s 10th year performing at THON. It donated the profits made off an original song to THON. Photo: Oyoma Asinor

 

TRex spotting! No crazy outfits are off limits during THON. Photo: Trevor Hayes

A THON child helped shake the parachute early on Sunday morning. Photo: Arif Aminuddin

 

It is hard for dancer to not get emotional after reading encouraging messages during Mail Call.

 

A small child ran out towards the empty floor during a mop session and captivated the entire BJC. Photo: Matt Sniegowski

 

Dancers swayed together during an emotional Final Four hours. Photo: Arif Aminuddin

 

And finally, after 46 hours of dancing, the THON 2017 total was announced. Photo: Joe Whitman

Photo By: Trevor Hayes
Share.

About Author

Dana Lipshutz

Dana Lipshutz is a junior majoring in Graphic Design who comes from the typical “right outside of Philly” town of Warrington. She is the friend that takes all the pictures but never makes it into any of the cool photos. She overuses the word ‘hooligan’ and likes Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips and raspberry ice tea a bit too much. You can email her at dana@onwardstate.com or you can follow her @DanaLipshutz however it’s mostly just retweets of Beyoncé gifs/memes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.