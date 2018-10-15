[Photo Story] Relive Homecoming Weekend 2018

Now that you’ve had a full day to recover from the heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Michigan State, it’s time to relive the other, more successful parts of Homecoming weekend.
As one of the first floats in the parade, the Homecoming directors were excited to pump up the crowd. Photo: Dana Lipshutz
One of the more notorious Homecoming traditions is the Alumni Blue Band performances. More than 300 Blue Band alumni returned this year to perform in the parade and at the football game. Photo: Dana Lipshutz
Another exciting moment during the parade is the longstanding tradition of announcing the upcoming year’s THON theme. THON 2019 will be (drum roll, please) “Shape The Moment.” Photo: Dana Lipshutz
This year’s Homecoming game involved coordination from all of Beaver Stadium for the fourth annual Stripe Out. Photo: Shannon Soboslay
The symbol of our best, the Nittany Lion stands beneath the student section just minutes before kickoff. Photo: Shannon Soboslay
A familiar face graces the field, but this time, Saquon Barkley stays on the sidelines. Photo: Shannon Soboslay
The halftime show included a performance by the Blue Band, later joined by the Alumni Blue Band. Noorein Ahmed and Nick Karafilis were named the recipients of Homecoming’s inaugural “Guide State Forward” award. Photo: Shannon Soboslay
Freshman quarterback Grayson Kline comforts freshman linebacker Micah Parsons during the alma mater following Penn State’s second consecutive devastating loss at the hands of the Spartans. Photo: Shannon Soboslay
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Dana Lipshutz is a senior majoring in Graphic Design who comes from the typical “right outside of Philly” town of Warrington. She overuses the word ‘hooligan’ and likes Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips and raspberry ice tea a bit too much. You can email her at
[email protected] or you can follow her @DanaLipshutz however it’s mostly just retweets of Beyoncé gifs/memes.
Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.
Though Penn State’s Class of 2018 decided to give not one gift, but three, it appears that precedent won’t continue further.
Comments