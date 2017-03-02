Beaver Stadium Renovation Details To Be Unveiled In Facilities Master Plan March 13

Despite previous statements saying the plan would be released by the end of February, Penn State Athletics announced today the long-awaited Facilities Master Plan will be officially unveiled March 13.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour will present the plan to the public at 3:30 p.m. March 13 in the Hintz Family Alumni Center’s Robb Hall. The full “exhaustive study” created in partnership with Populous, an architecture and sports planning firm, will be posted on the athletics social media handles that morning.

This comprehensive plan will cover the next 20 years in athletics facilities upgrades across campus, including details of a Beaver Stadium renovation Barbour has mentioned previously. It is expected these controversial renovations may reduce the capacity of the stadium, but Barbour also said fans can look forward to improved concessions and larger seats.

The public presentation of the plan will also be streamed live on the Penn State Athletics website and Facebook page. Those who are not able to attend the presentation can submit questions about the plan to [email protected] or on Twitter by using #PSUFacilities.