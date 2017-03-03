Interfraternity Council To Begin ‘Greek Support’ Program

Now more than ever Penn State’s Interfraternity Council is seeking to foster a better relationship with the State College community. The IFC announced it will begin a new platform to work on this relationship: Greek Support.

Basically, anyone in State College who needs some extra man power for a project can request Greek Support for help from fraternity members. The program is not for profit and it’s open to requests from anyone — small businesses, individuals, or other organizations.

“One of the main priorities that our council has is adding value to the community at large, while fostering valuable relationships with community members,” IFC President Dean Vetere said via email. “With that being said, we are excited to roll out our new platform, Greek Support, which is designed to help us further that initiative.”

To request the help of some fraternity men for your project, all you need to do is fill out this form on the IFC website. From there, the IFC executive board will review the request within 48 hours, send you a confirmation email, and post it on the project board.

The president of a fraternity associated with the IFC will then be able to “book” the project for their individual chapter. In place of compensation, the members who work on the project will be credited with community service hours.