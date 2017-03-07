Michael Black Declares Candidacy For State College Mayor

Local artist Michael Black announced that he will run for State College mayor as a democratic candidate in this year’s election following Mayor Elizabeth Goreham’s decision to not seek reelection.

Black moved to State College in 1991 to pursue a Ph.D. from Penn State in higher education with a focus on human development. He earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Springfield College in 1985 and his master’s degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1988.

Black started his own business, BLACK SUN studio, in 1994. He is still active with BLACK SUN as an advertising and editorial photographer, designer, and creative director, now with a self-designed and built studio located on Beaver Avenue.

Black serves on the executive board of Leadership Centre County and had served on the advisory council of the Penn State Center for World in Conversation.

“My goal as mayor is to work with all of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses to make it even better,” Black said on his Facebook page. “I want State College to be an even more attractive, vibrant, and welcoming community—economically, culturally, recreationally, and logistically. I will reach out to Penn State and surrounding communities to help position State College and Centre County as premier locations to live, work, learn, and play.”

The primaries for this election will be on May 16. He joins former Borough Council president Don Hahn and Borough Council representative Janet Engeman of those with intentions of running.