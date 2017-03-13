Tim Curley, Gary Schultz Plead Guilty To Child Endangerment In Sandusky Case

Former Penn State Administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz pleaded guilty on child endangerment charges related to the Sandusky scandal on Monday, according to Penn Live. There is a possibility they could testify at next week’s trial against former Penn State president Graham Spanier, who’s now the only defendant.

Curley and Schultz each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count with maximum possible penalty of a $10,000 fine and five years in prison. Judge John Bocabella told Penn Live they made no agreement on the exact sentencing they will receive.

The case against all three former administrators was scheduled for trail next week, with jury selection beginning Monday, March 20. The case has been awaiting this trail for the past four years. In that time, most of the charges against the administrators were dropped, most recently the failure to report charges. Endangering the welfare of children was the only charge remaining.

In other court proceedings related to the case, Jerry Sandusky was convicted of child sexual abuse and is currently serving prison time, although he is still actively appealing the conviction. Former graduate assistant Mike McQueary won millions in a civil case against Penn State (which the university filed for retrial), and the university has paid millions of dollars to Sandusky victims.