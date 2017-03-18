Penn State Hockey Secures Its First-Ever NCAA Tournament Berth

A historic season for No. 15 Penn State hockey isn’t over yet.

The Nittany Lions secured their first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament when a 2-1 double overtime win over Wisconsin crowned them Big Ten Champions. Although there was a 99 percent chance they were in after their 4-3 double overtime win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Semifinals, the conference title eradicates any shadow of a doubt.

The tournament berth is one of many firsts for the 2016-17 Nittany Lions. This season they reached No. 1 in the USCHO Rankings, they’re Big Ten Champions, and various players have broken individual records. Captain David Goodwin became the first Penn State iceman to notch 100 points.

The playoff-clinching Big Ten title comes after a fire-hot showing throughout the tournament. Freshman goaltender Peyton Jones kept his composure through insane chances with even crazier saves, the Nittany Lions came out hard in each game, and took down Minnesota for the first time this season to get to the championship.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is tomorrow at noon on ESPNU. We’ll have you covered.