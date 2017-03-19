You are at:»»»Penn State Hockey To Open NCAA Tournament Against Union

Penn State Hockey To Open NCAA Tournament Against Union

Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions gathered at Letterman’s Sunday for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. As the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, they’ll travel to Cincinnati to play Union College.

Liam Folkes secured Penn State hockey’s first Big Ten Championship — a 2-1 double OT win over Wisconsin — thanks to a terrific pair of goals Saturday night in Joe Louis Arena. Despite logging 240 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time in three days, the Nittany Lions had enough left in the tank to get the job done in spectacular fashion.

Penn State (24-11-2) is currently tied with Ohio State for the second best team offense in college hockey (3.97 goals per game), trailing only Harvard, who will face Providence in round one. The Nittany Lions are 0-4 against Union since joining the Division I ranks in 2012-13.

 

