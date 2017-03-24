Graham Spanier Found Guilty Of Child Endangerment, Not Guilty Of Conspiracy

After two days of deliberation, a jury found Graham Spanier guilty on one count of child endangerment, and not guilty on two counts of conspiracy charges related to the Sandusky scandal.

Judge John Boccabella allowed Spanier to go free on bail, pending sentencing later this spring. According to Penn Live, the former Penn State president faces a sentence of three months to one year for most first time offenders, but it could be higher.

Prosecutors argued that Spanier was guilty after receiving a report in 2001 that Mike McQueary saw Jerry Sandusky molesting a boy in the showers of the Lasch Building, and did not report it to authorities.

The defense insisted that Spanier never fully understood the sexual nature of the report that came across his desk from former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz.

Spanier’s trial began Tuesday after Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, who would’ve been his co-defendants, pled guilty last week to their own child endangerment charges. Both Curley and Schultz testified in the trial.