Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2017

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: UPUA Election Day.

Voting begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on vote.psu.edu. It only takes a few minutes to submit your votes, so don’t forget to check a few important boxes tomorrow and exercise your right to choose our next student government leaders.

Two executive campaign tickets are vying for the presidency and vice presidency of UPUA’s 12th Assembly — Samantha Geisinger with running mate Jorge Zurita-Coronado and Katie Jordan with running mate Alex Shockley.

We’ve profiled each of the executive tickets over the past week. You can read these stories to learn more about the platforms of the Jordan/Shockley ticket and the Geisinger/Zurita-Coronado ticket.

You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the Jordan/Shockley ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and the attainability of their initiatives. You can read more about why we chose to support Jordan and Shockley here.

There are also 33 candidates for 20 at-large representative spots, 14 candidates for 11 college-specific spots (The College of HHD and Eberly College of Science don’t have anyone running for their positions, despite being the former roles of vice presidential candidate Shockley and presidential candidate Geisinger, respectively.), and no candidates are listed running for the six spots representing each area of residence halls in ARHS, the Association of Residence Hall Students.

You can see the full list of candidates running below with links to their platform and biography pages on UPUA’s official elections website.

Executive Tickets

Sammy Geisinger & Jorge Zurita-Coronado

Katie Jordan & Alex Shockley

At-Large Representatives (20 seats)

Helia Hosseinpour

Tom Beeby

Spencer Davis

Robert Griggs

Jordan Kalinowski

Andrew George

Cody Heaton

Brad Edwards

Johnna Purcell

Katierose Epstein

Andrew Uhring

Ben Cutler

Brent Rice

Tyler Akers

Fernando Mendez

Chris Chavez

Jake Springer

Alex Frederick

Julius Holbert

Sophie Haiman

Anthony Stem

Grant Flagler

Zach Robinson

Bhavin Shah

Madisyn Lloyd

Reagan McCarthy

Anthony J. Zarzycki

Fanta Conde

Tomas Sanchez

Isaac Will

Courtney Hummel

Sean K. Reilly

Kyleigh Higie

Academic Representatives (one seat per college)

College of Agricultural Sciences

Bradley Garrett

College of Arts and Architecture

Andrew Ahr

Smeal College of Business

Daniel Terek

Mark Sideck

College of Communications

Laura McKinney

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Will Dunn

College of Education

Laney Coull

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Peter Rinehart

Sam Anawalt

College of Engineering

Grant Worley

Vansh Prabhu

College of Health and Human Development

no candidates

College of Information Science and Technology

Chelsey Wood

College of Liberal Arts

Rachel Harrison

College of Nursing

George Samuel

Schreyer Honors College

Nicholas Karafilis

Eberly College of Science

no candidates