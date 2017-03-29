Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2017

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: UPUA Election Day.
Voting begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on vote.psu.edu. It only takes a few minutes to submit your votes, so don’t forget to check a few important boxes tomorrow and exercise your right to choose our next student government leaders.
Two executive campaign tickets are vying for the presidency and vice presidency of UPUA’s 12th Assembly — Samantha Geisinger with running mate Jorge Zurita-Coronado and Katie Jordan with running mate Alex Shockley.
We’ve profiled each of the executive tickets over the past week. You can read these stories to learn more about the platforms of the Jordan/Shockley ticket and the Geisinger/Zurita-Coronado ticket.
You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the Jordan/Shockley ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and the attainability of their initiatives. You can read more about why we chose to support Jordan and Shockley here.
There are also 33 candidates for 20 at-large representative spots, 14 candidates for 11 college-specific spots (The College of HHD and Eberly College of Science don’t have anyone running for their positions, despite being the former roles of vice presidential candidate Shockley and presidential candidate Geisinger, respectively.), and no candidates are listed running for the six spots representing each area of residence halls in ARHS, the Association of Residence Hall Students.
You can see the full list of candidates running below with links to their platform and biography pages on UPUA’s official elections website.
Executive Tickets
Sammy Geisinger & Jorge Zurita-Coronado
At-Large Representatives (20 seats)
Academic Representatives (one seat per college)
College of Agricultural Sciences
Bradley Garrett
College of Arts and Architecture
Andrew Ahr
Smeal College of Business
College of Communications
Laura McKinney
Division of Undergraduate Studies
College of Education
Laney Coull
College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
Sam Anawalt
College of Engineering
College of Health and Human Development
no candidates
College of Information Science and Technology
College of Liberal Arts
College of Nursing
George Samuel
Schreyer Honors College
Eberly College of Science
no candidates
