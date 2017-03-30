IFC Releases Statement On Greek Regulations, Says Students Weren’t Engaged In ‘Critical Decisions’

Penn State announced significant changes to the Greek system today, including canceling fall 2017 recruitment and restricting fraternity chapters to only 10 socials with alcohol per semester. First-semester freshmen also aren’t eligible to go Greek, and this could extend to all freshmen in the not-so-distant future.

Interfraternity Council President Dean Vetere issued a statement shortly after the announcement of these regulations condemning Penn State’s execution of these strict changes. He says students weren’t included in the conversation on what appropriate measures the university would take to reform Greek life.

Vetere said in the statement he does not believe restricting recruitment activities is an effective way to achieve the significant changes the university vowed in February.

“We are deeply disappointed the university administration did not follow through on its promise to engage students before making critical decisions,” Vetere said. “The best way to create authentic, lasting change is for all stakeholders to collaborate on the development and enforcement of meaningful standards.”

IFC leadership expressed similar dismay after Penn State announced the original Greek social moratorium in February.

You can read Vetere’s full statement below.