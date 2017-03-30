Trustee Al Lord ‘Running Out Of Sympathy For So-Called Victims’ Of Sandusky

Penn State trustee Al Lord said in an email sent to The Chronicle of Higher Education that he’s “Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth.” The email, which was sent on Saturday, refers to victims of Jerry Sandusky. Lord’s message was in response to the results the Graham Spanier trial, in which the former Penn State president was found guilty on one count of child endangerment but not guilty on charges of conspiracy.

Lord, who’s seeking re-election in May, made his opinions known about the results of the trial as the email continued. “Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial,” Lord said in the message. “As you learned, Graham Spanier never knew Sandusky abused anyone.”

Board of Trustees chairman Ira M. Lubert responded to the email and expressed sympathy for the victims of Sandusky. “Al Lord’s comments are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university,” Lubert said in a statement. “The sentiments of the board and university leadership were expressed in the very first line of the statement released by Penn State: First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims of Jerry Sandusky.”

Lord has been a longtime supporter of the embattled Spanier — and is running for one of the three spots on the board among five competing candidates.