Al Lord Drops Bid For Board Of Trustees Reelection

Al Lord will not seek reelection to the Penn State Board of Trustees in its upcoming election following his controversial comments made in an email to The Chronicle of Higher Education, according to Patriot-News reporter Charles Thompson.

Lord had a number of people calling for him to be fired after saying that he is “running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth” in reference to Jerry Sandusky’s victims. The comments were a result of victims stories being used in the Graham Spanier trial, where the former Penn State president was convicted of child endangerment.

Lord apologized for the comments and attempted to further clarify his defense of Spanier earlier this week.

Lord has been an outspoken challenger of the university’s handling of the Sandusky scandal in the past, supporting both Spanier and Joe Paterno.

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Lord clarified his decision to step away from the race, saying he will continue to do work behind the scenes for those cases.

“I’ll continue to work with you guys,” Lord said. “I’m just not sitting through any more of those meetings.”

With Lord’s departure from the race, there are still four candidates — Robert Bowsher, Robert Jubelirer, Jay Paterno, and Alice Pope — running for the three seats in the upcoming election.

Photo By: Michael S. Wirtz | Inquirer
