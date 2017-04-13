ESPN’s Lisa Salters To Give College Of Comm Commencement Address

If you’re a fan of Monday Night Football, odds are you’ve seen the work of ESPN reporter Lisa Salters who serves as the head sideline reporter for the network’s award-winning coverage. The veteran of the business will provide parting words of wisdom to graduating College of Communications seniors after it was announced Salters will give the college’s commencement address during graduation on May 6.

Salters, a 1988 graduate of Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and one-year letter-winner with the women’s baskeball team, began her career in the news business as a general assignment reporter at WBAL-TV in Baltimore and served an integral role in coverage of Rwandan conflicts.

The King of Prussia native quickly rose through the ranks at ABC News and NewsOne, where she covered both the O.J. Simpson criminal and civil trials.

Her work with ESPN — namely her award-winning documentary work with E:60 — garnered her such accolades like the Gracie Award from the Association for Women in Radio and Television for best feature in 2009. She joined Monday Night Football in 2012, and has covered the NBA since 2005 for both ESPN and ABC.