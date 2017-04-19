Onward Debates: Old Main Lawn vs. HUB Lawn

Beautiful, warm weather is settling back in at Penn State, which means students are grabbing their blankets and their sunglasses and heading out to enjoy the sunshine.

The two major hot spots for lounging outdoors are Old Main lawn and the HUB lawn, but is one really better than the other? Our staffers weighed the pros and cons of each and arrived at their own conclusions.

Gabriela Stevenson: Old Main Lawn

When I went on my first tour of Penn State, Old Main was the highlight of my trip. It was everything I pictured a typical college scene would be: students reading on blankets, hammocks hanging from the trees, and frisbees soaring through the air, all set against the backdrop of the most beautiful building on campus.

It was like what every college movie ever looked like and that appealed to 17-year-old me — it certainly still does. The HUB lawn may be bigger and slightly more central to people living in Pollock Halls or South Halls, but you can’t beat the scenery at Old Main. Sandwiched between the real heart of campus and downtown lunch spots like Irving’s, Old Main lawn offers a perfect location with an even more perfect view.

Unlike the HUB lawn, Old Main lawn offers shade under the trees that line its perimeter for when it gets a little too hot. Old Main lawn has a little something for everyone — you just can’t beat that.

Steffen Blanco: HUB Lawn

The HUB lawn wins hands down. Ever since it re-opened spring of last year, it’s been a popular spot for students to chill out and enjoy the beautiful weather Penn State seldom shows. Its close proximity to the HUB gives it a significant advantage over Old Main lawn because you don’t have to walk far to satisfy that Chick-Fil-A craving or get Starbucks to help you through the rest of the day.

The size of the HUB lawn also gives it an edge — there’s so much more room for activities. On any given sunny day, you can find groups of people playing frisbee, football, soccer, or even volleyball out on the HUB lawn.

Old Main has more of a constraint due to the sidewalks that intersect the area, not to mention HUB lawn now has all the amenities to throw large-scale student organization events like a performance from Go Go Gadget. The HUB lawn always wins.

***

Which do you think is the perfect place to enjoy the beautiful State College weather? Let us know in the comment section.