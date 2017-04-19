We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

It’s that time of year again, when seniors are handing in their final assignments, taking pictures in their gown by the lion shrine, and visiting their favorite bars as many times as possible. An additional right of passage for many is the opportunity to decorate their graduation cap.

Not only serving as an easy way for your family to pick you out in the mass of blue gowns, but decorating your cap can be an exciting way to add personality to your big day. Plus, it provides many additional Instagram worthy photo ops (because, you know, you can never have too many graduation pictures.)

While some have probably been planning their design since the day they got their acceptance letter, others will still be waiting for the hot glue to dry as they run to the ceremony. You can choose to go a traditional route with something like a shout out to mom and dad or a paw print, or you can choose to get as creative as your little graduating heart desires.

We are calling on all graduates to send in their cap design, whether you’re an art major or an engineer. We want to see how creative you got with your mortarboard.

For submissions, please email [email protected] the following: