Walk-On Taylor Nussbaum Commits To Penn State Men’s Hoops

South Salem, N.Y., guard Taylor Nussbaum committed to Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions Friday, accepting what is believed to be a preferred walk-on offer. Penn State already has its 13 scholarship spots filled.

The 6-foot-2 Nussbaum will join fellow incoming freshmen Jamari Wheeler, John Harrar, and Trent Buttrick on campus this summer, but has yet to be listed on the current roster. He played his high school ball across state lines at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

Nussbaum’s highlight tape shows an athletic combo guard comfortable taking control of the pace and distributing from the point. He’s not afraid to crash the paint and mix it up with bigger forwards, routinely hanging in the air on acrobatic layups.

The addition of Nussbaum brings Penn State to 15 players for the 2017-18 campaign. Nussbaum will almost certainly start his career as a walk-on though it has yet to be unconfirmed. He’ll be the sixth guard on a still predominantly young roster that was often inconsistent last season but showed ample signs of taking that next step in the Big Ten.

Welcome to Penn State, Taylor!

Photo By: Trevor Hayes
