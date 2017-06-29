UPUA Urges PA Governor To Appoint Student Trustee

UPUA released a letter Wednesday penned by Student Body President Katie Jordan to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, urging him to keep with tradition and appoint a student to Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

“This dedication to ensuring the student voice is represented would speak immensely to your commitment to students across the Commonwealth,” Jordan wrote.

Pennsylvania governors have upheld this tradition for more than 45 years, using one of their designated appointees to give a student a voting voice on the Board. Most recently, Wolf appointed Trustee Allie Goldstein; however, her term is nearly spent.

In the past two years, the Board has seen the addition of a student-selected voting student trustee. While this was an incredible stride for the student body, it has caused some concern that Wolf may not appoint a second student to serve on the Board. If he does not appoint a student, the student voting weight on the Board will actually decrease, as the size of the Board as a whole has increased in the past two years as well.

“Although students are represented on six of the Board’s seven committees, the true impact stems from the voting individuals of the Board,” Jordan wrote. “Students have first hand experience regarding the issues they and their peers face daily — what is working well at Penn State as well as what needs improvement — yet students make up only 5 percent of the Board’s total voting membership.”

Jordan added students have reached out to the governor’s office throughout the year advocating for Wolf to appoint a student, but have not received a response.

You can read Jordan’s full letter to Wolf below: