Recruit Spills The Beans On James Franklin’s Rumored Contract Extension

It looks like four-star prospect Solomon Enis may have spilled the beans on James Franklin’s long-rumored, yet unconfirmed extension. He’s currently under contract through the 2019 season.

Enis, the son of Penn State great Curtis Enis, is strongly considering the Nittany Lions. He gave PennLive’s Daniel Gallen the following quote Friday at Nike’s The Opening in Beaverton, Ore., on the program’s coaches.

“They tell you straight up. They’re blunt with everything and you can trust them,” Enis said. “Franklin signed a new five-year deal so he’s going to be there a minute while I’m there.”

That last part is where it gets interesting. Penn State AD Sandy Barbour told fans to “stay tuned” for a contract extension announcement at the university’s York stop of the Coaches Caravan in May, but has yet to release an update on the subject since then.

