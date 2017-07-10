247Sports Boosts Penn State Commit Justin Shorter To Five-Star Status

Justin Shorter put on a show at Nike’s The Opening last week. His performance was so impressive that Barton Simmons, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, bumped the Penn State commit up to a five-star.

Shorter is now the nation’s No. 7 overall recruit for the 2018 cycle as well as the top receiver prospect — just ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown and North Carolina verbal Jordyn Adams. Simmons touted Shorter as the “most physically talented wide receiver in this class” when he released his latest rankings update Monday. Penn State’s 14-member haul is currently No. 4 in all of college football.

Justin Fields, who decommitted from the Nittany Lions on June 6, led Team Mach Speed — which included Shorter and fellow commit Ricky Slade — to the 7-on-7 title in Beaverton, Ore., thanks to 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Simmons called it the best camp showing he’s ever seen from a high school quarterback. The effort was enough to unseat Clemson pledge Trevor Lawrence as America’s new No. 1 prospect.

While the Fields-to-Shorter connection proved almost too easy against even the most elite competition, Penn State’s chances of swaying him back into the fold are rather bleak. Florida State and his home-state Georgia Bulldogs look like the teams to beat at the moment.

Shorter, who hails from Monmouth Junction, N.J., may soon have a new quarterback joining him in Happy Valley, though. Will Levis, a three-star pro-style passer, has yet to receive an offer from the Nittany Lions, but the Middletown, Conn., native will camp for the coaching staff this Friday and is hoping to leave with a scholarship tender.

At 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, Shorter boasts a college-ready frame. Couple that with his legit sub-4.5 speed and he’s as good a candidate as anyone to play as a true freshman for the Nittany Lions. The Under Armour All-American will step on campus with enormous expectations, but it appears he has the substance to back up the hype.