Board Of Trustees Drops ‘Worthington’ To Rename Campus Shorter ‘Penn State Scranton’

Penn State’s Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning voted Thursday to rename the Worthington-Scranton campus simply “Penn State Scranton” pending full board approval Friday afternoon.

The campus was originally named after Worthington Scranton, a prominent industrialist and civic leader in northeast Pennsylvania where the campus is located. The Worthington Scranton family was consulted, according to the committee, and agrees with the Board that the change is acceptable.

About 1500 students — give or take a few — are enrolled at the campus, which offers 12 baccalaureate degrees and four associate degrees.

As long as the full Board of Trustees approves the name change at its official voting meeting Friday, the name change will take effect immediately.