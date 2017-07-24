Michael Mauti Re-Signs With New Orleans Saints

Following a grueling series of surgeries to treat his Ulcerative colitis this offseason, former Penn State linebacker inked a new one-year deal Monday with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

Mauti, who revealed he’s been struggling with the debilitating disease since 2012 — his historic senior season — had three operations to remove his large intestine and rectum. Citing an unnamed source familiar with the transaction, Nola.com reported Mauti’s new deal is worth $775,000 in base salary with $125,000 guaranteed and a $80,000 signing bonus.

Mauti reportedly worked out for Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans on Friday, but decided to return to the Saints for a third season. After spending his first two years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him No. 213 overall in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Mauti was claimed off waivers by the black and gold in 2015.

Mauti was born in New Orleans and grew up in Mandeville, La. His father, Rich, played wide receiver for the Nittany Lions in the mid-70s before playing eight years in the pros — seven of which with the Saints. Michael was named New Orleans’ special teams captain for 2016, but became a free agent after his season was cut short due to complications with UC.

It’s great to see Mauti, one of the most beloved linebackers in Penn State history, back on the playing field doing what he loves.