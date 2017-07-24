UHS Closed For Emergency Maintenance

University Health Services (UHS) will be closed today — Monday, July 24 — due to an emergency maintenance issue with low water pressure at the Student Health Center.

The emergency closing includes all medical services, clinical laboratory services, imaging services, and physical therapy. However, the pharmacy will still be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW) will both remain open also.

Students who had appointments scheduled for today are “urged to reschedule” according to a press release. You can reschedule by calling UHS at (814) 863-0774.

Since UHS is closed, students who use Aetna Student Health Insurance can go to urgent care or the emergency room without a referral today only, as well.

No further closing beyond Monday has been announced. We’ll provide updates as they become available.